Tinuade Sanda Wins ‘2023 Vanguard Energy Icon Of The Year’ Award





The former managing director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKDC) and a prominent figure in the Nigerian energy landscape, Dr. Tinuade Sanda, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Vanguard Energy Icon of the Year’ Award at a ceremony, which took place at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Vanguard Personality of the Year Award in its 12th edition, is an annual event that celebrates eminent personalities who have excelled in professional excellence and demonstrated outstanding service to humanity in both private and public sectors.

Dr. Sanda’s recognition as the Energy Icon of the Year highlighted her remarkable contributions to the energy sector and her commitment to advancing Nigeria’s power industry.

In her acceptance speech, Dr. Sanda expressed her gratitude to Vanguard Newspapers for the recognition and dedicated the award to her team, the entire workforce and Board of Directors of Eko Electricity Distribution Company.

“I am deeply honoured to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper