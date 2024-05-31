Wema Reiterates Commitment To Customers, Disburses N90m In ‘5 For 5 Season 3’ Promo





Wema Bank has rounded off its ‘5 for 5 Season 3’ Promo with over N90 million disbursed to Nigerians across the country, topping the cumulative N63.3 million from Season 1 and 2, and the total bandwidth of 1,200 winners surpassing the cumulative 1,178 from previous seasons.

At the grand finale on Friday, held at the Bank’s headquarters in Marina, Lagos, and attended both virtual and physically, N10 million was disbursed.

Regulatory bodies, including the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), and the Lagos State Lotteries Board, among others, were in attendance.

The Season 3, which started in August 2023, toured Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Uyo, UNILAG, Akure, Enugu, Benin and Osogbo.

The winners of the season ranged from NYSC corps members, business owners, corporate employees, parents, students, and several other demographics from all over the country.

Speaking at the grand finale, Wema Bank’s Executive…





Source: Leadership Newspaper