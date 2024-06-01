70,608 Sit For 2024 Entrance Exams Into Unity Schools





No fewer than 70,608 candidates on Saturday sat for this year’s National Common Entrance Examination ((NCEE) conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO) to seek admission into Federal Government Colleges.

This year’s figure is slightly below the 72,000 candidates who sat for the exam in 2023.

Speaking during monitoring of the examination in Abuja, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, commended NECO for the smooth examinations so far.

“We’ve been monitoring the ongoing NECO examination in FCT Abuja. We actually have 55 centers here, but we’ve so far monitored about three centers. Generally, I would say that everything is going on smoothly.

“The candidates are sitting for the exams comfortably, there is cooling in the room and there has been no problems so far.

“We are happy with all that NECO has put in place to ensure a smooth and seamless exercise,” Walson-Jack said

Registrar of NECO, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi who attributed the slight…





Source: Leadership Newspaper