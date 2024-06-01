CSR: Hamrex Donates Land To Varsity, Awards Scholarships To Students





Hamrex Properties, a leading real estate company, has proudly announced the successful completion of its recent campus tour at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The event, designed to engage with students, faculty, and staff of the University, featured a series of informative sessions about the real estate industry and future opportunities.

One indelible highlight of the tour was the generous awarding of scholarships to outstanding students, recognising their academic excellence and potential. In addition to these scholarships, Hamrex Properties made a significant contribution by donating parcels of land to the university, demonstrating their commitment to supporting educational institutions and contributing to their growth and development as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to connect with the students and faculty at Ignatius Ajuru University,” said Amadi Harry Excellent, CEO…





Source: Leadership Newspaper