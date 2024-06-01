JUST-IN: Air France ‘Abandons’ 61 Nigerian Passengers In Chad





An Abuja-bound Air France flight has dropped off 61 Nigerian passengers in neighbouring Chad and allegedly abandoned them in the country.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, disclosed the development via his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Saturday evening.

The Minister said he had immediately directed the Consumer Protection Department of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to swing into action and engage Air France even as he urged the airline to quickly speak out on the fate of the Nigerian passengers.

In a video posted by Keyamo, the passengers, including a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Johnson Agbonayima, were heard lamenting their fate, saying they hoped the Nigerian authorities will quickly do something about their plight.

Keyamo wrote: “It has come to my attention that some Nigerians on an Air France flight from Paris to Abuja are presently stranded in Chad, from where the flight earlier dropped some passengers.

Source: Leadership Newspaper