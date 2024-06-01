Minimum Wage: Maritime Workers Vow To Shut Down Seaports





The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has vowed to comply with the directive of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), to shut down economic activities at the seaports nationwide over the refusal of the Federal Government to increase the minimum wage and increment of electricity tariffs.

In a press statement issued by the head of Media, MWUN, Kennedy Ikemefuna, he said the port workers will join in the indefinite strike action by enforcing the total lockdown of the country’s seaports commencing from Monday, June 3.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Organised Labour had on Friday declared an indefinite nationwide strike action starting from Monday over the failure of the federal government to conclude on the national minimum wage and refusal to reverse the new electricity tariff.

However, the statement stated that the president-general of MWUN, Adewale Adeyanju, said the Union was obliged to comply with the directive of NLC and TUC.

“The MWUN under…





Source: Leadership Newspaper