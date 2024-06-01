Tinubu Unveils NASENI CNG Centre In Abuja





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday commissioned the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Reverse Engineering Training, Filling and Conversion Centre in Abuja.

NASENI was established in 1992 by the federal government to conduct development work in the area of manufacturing.

President Tinubu was represented at the event by the president of the senate, Godswill Akpabio.

In his address, the president said: “Our administration’s Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas Initiative(PiCNG) is a flagship programme by which we are actively supporting a private-sector-led rollout of critical gas infrastructure to drive innovation and industrialisation in Nigeria.

“It is also a major contribution to our vision of fully harnessing Nigeria’s immense gas resources, as a transition fuel on the journey to net-zero, as envisaged by our Energy Transition Plan(ETP).

“Let me say that we are equally focused on the full…





Source: Leadership Newspaper