After US, UK Tours, AY Set To Storm Abuja With Star-studded Comedy Show





Following his successful recent comedy shows outside the shores of Nigeria, one of the country’s leading entertainment entrepreneurs and entertainers, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has concluded arrangements to storm Abuja, the nation’s capital with his “AY Live”, the African All-Star edition, expected to be star-studded.

Some of the international shows he successfully hosted in recent times included the New York City edition of the AY Legendary Tour in June last year as well as his AY Live UK Tour later last year which took him to at least six cities across UK where he, along with other comedy stars, thrilled their global audience.

During the Easter this year, he also took lovers of good entertainment by storm when he hit Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos with African All-Star edition, a rib-cracking comedy show to mark the season.

A legend, who has in the last 15 years mastered the art, is seen as a model of success not only in the comedy industry but in entertainment in…







Source: Leadership Newspaper