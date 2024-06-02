GenCos Cry Out, Say Operations Threatened By N3.7trn Debt 





Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) in the country have raised the alarm over a crippling N3.7 trillion debt they said to be threatening their operations.

The GenCos under the aegis of the Association of Power Generation Companies, (APGC), decried that the companies are left to bear the brunt of the liquidity crises in the electricity sector, adding that failure to resolve the outstanding debts will lead to the collapse of electricity generation in the country.

APGC, in a statement by its Chairman, Col. Sani Bello (Rtd.) said the current Multi-Year Tariff Order ((MYTO) by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has further worsened their situation with payment of 9 to 11 per cent of services rendered by customers.

“GenCos are currently owed over N2 trillion for power they generated, put onto the national grid and consumed by end users. This is in addition to the over N1.7 trillion funding gap created in the recent supplementary MYTO Order 2024 without a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper