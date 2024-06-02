King Charles To Become Patron Of British Olympic Association





To commemorate the first anniversary of his coronation, King Charles III will assume the role of patron for the British Olympic Association (BOA). This appointment highlights his endorsement of the nation’s Olympic pursuits.

Charles will assume the patronage previously held by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who served as patron of the BOA since ascending to the throne in 1952. This transition precedes the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, scheduled to commence on 26 July and conclude on 11 August.

“We are delighted that His Majesty The King has agreed to take on the patronage of the BOA,” said Sir Hugh Robertson, chair of the BOA.

“As an organisation that represents all four corners of the United Kingdom, the support and active engagement of the royal family, and in particular HRH The Princess Royal, is important, and has been crucial to the recent success of Team GB. It is fantastic news that it will continue in the years ahead.”

The King has embraced a patronage at…





Source: Leadership Newspaper