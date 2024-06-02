Minimum Wage: Maritime Workers To Shut Seaports Over NLC Strike





The Maritime Workers Union Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has vowed to comply with the directive of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), to shutdown economic activities at the seaports nationwide.

Head of Media, MWUN, Kennedy Ikemefuna, the workers will join in the indefinite strike by enforcing the total lock down of the country’s seaports commencing from Monday.

LEADERSHIP reports that indefinite nationwide strike has become very imperative, given the failure of the federal government to conclude on the national minimum wage and refusal to reverse the electricity tariff.

However, the statement stated that the president-general of MWUN, Adewale Adeyanju, obliged to comply with the directive of NLC and TUC.

“The MWUN under the leadership of Comrade Adeyanju, has obliged to comply with the directive of NLC and TUC to join in the indefinite total lock down of the country commencing from Monday, the 3rd of June, 2024.

“The indefinite nationwide strike…





Source: Leadership Newspaper