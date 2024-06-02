Senator Distributes Fertilizer, Pumping Machines To Kwara Farmers





The Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Production Services and Rural Development, Senator Saliu Mustapha has flagged off the distribution of 3,500 bags of 50kg fertilizer to smallholder farmers across the four local government areas of Kwara Central Senatorial District which he represents at the Senate.

The lawmaker said the gesture was the first phase of a broader strategy to ensure sustainable agricultural practices in the district.

Beneficiaries of the lawmaker’s largesse cut across members of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), individuals, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who are into farming.

Mustapha assured, during the distribution of the farming inputs at the playing ground of Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority in Ilorin, that more farmers will benefit from the scheme in the nearest future.

He said the scheme tagged: “Empowering Kwara Central Farmers: Unlocking self- sufficiency in food production,” is aimed at supporting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper