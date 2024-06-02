What Is The Purpose Of The MINUSCA Deployment In Bambouti?





According to the UN mission, a unit of its soldiers has been deployed since May 8 in the town of Bambouti, in the extreme south-east of the Central African Republic. This is the first time its troops have been deployed in Bambouti since the Minusca intervened in the Central African Republic in 2014.

According to Vladimir Montéiro, spokesman for the Minusca, the deployment of its blue helmets will protect the civilian population, secure the Obo-Bambouti axis and create the conditions for the extension of state authority. The announcement was made on Tuesday May 28, 2024.

The MINUSCA announcement faced many negative reactions in the Central African Republic’s political scene, one of the reasons for the reactions was the way MINUSCA personnel dealt with armed groups.

Experts agreed that MINUSCA’s presence in the border region with South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo will facilitate its engagement with armed groups to undermine state security, which is necessary to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper