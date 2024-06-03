Equities To Continue Positive Session This Week





Financial analysts stated that Nigerian equities this week are expected to continue their bullish trend, driven by profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing as the new trading month.

The weekly bullish trend continued in the local bourse, driven by high trade volumes, positive market internals, and strong buying sentiments, particularly in blue-chip companies within the mid and medium cap categories.

Analysts Optimism

On market outlook, the chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Ambrose Omordion said, “We expect positive sentiments to continue as players rebalance their portfolios in the midst of low valuation, dividend investing and reactions to Insurance corporate earnings that hitting NGX with dividend announcements, while taking advantage of pullbacks to position and rebalancing portfolio.

“This is amid the volatility and pullbacks that add more strength to upside potential. As such, investors should take advantage of price correction. Also looking at the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper