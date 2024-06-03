Federal Gov’t Warns NLC, TUC Against Planned Indefinite Strike





The federal government has warned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), not to discontinue the ongoing negotiations over the new minimum wage.

The Federal Government also asked the Organised Labour to shelve its plan to embark on a nationwide indefinite strike action beginning from Monday, June 3.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, in a statement on Sunday, described the proposed industrial action as “premature, ineffectual and illegal.”

According to him, the agitation for the increase of the minimum wage of workers in the country is currently being addressed, adding that the labour unions failed to fulfil the condition precedents that would enable them to embark on a strike action.

The AGF, in a letter addressed to the two labour unions, noted that the federal government and other stakeholders involved in the Tripartite Committee on determination of a new national minimum wage, had…





Source: Leadership Newspaper