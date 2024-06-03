Kwara Varsity Council Hails Law To Establish Teaching Hospital





The Governing Council of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has expressed excitement over the passage of the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital Bill 2024 by the State House of Assembly and its subsequent signing into law by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The university’s Pro-chancellor and chairman of Council, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali gave the commendation in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin on Monday.

The Council said it was motivated by the timely establishment of the State Teaching Hospital as it will enable KWASU to produce exceptional medical personnel and enhance the institution’s ability to contribute to human capital development that will place Kwara in the limelight.

The Council also felicitated with Governor AbdulRazaq on the 5th anniversary of his administration and “anticipates that the coming years will consolidate the Governor’s vision in all sector.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper