Strike: Federal Gov’t, Labour Should Return To Negotiation Table — LP





The Labour Party (LP) has called on both the Federal Government and the Organised Labour to return to the negotiation table to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians caused by the ongoing strike by workers.

The strike, which has resulted in nationwide power outages, hospital closures, and disrupted water supply, has significantly impacted the daily lives of citizens.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, the Labour Party emphasised the urgent need for both parties to reach an acceptable compromise.

“In order to remove that suffering from the people, both the government and the Labour have to shift ground to have a meeting point,” Ifoh stated.

The Labour Party, however, criticised the Federal Government for allowing the strike to commence, noting that the current minimum wage of N30,000 was insufficient to meet the economic realities faced by Nigerians.

“The reality as at today is that the current minimum wage of N30,000 cannot even take…





Source: Leadership Newspaper