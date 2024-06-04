CSOs Hail Komolafe’s ‘Giant Strides’ As NUPRC Boss





A coalition of Civil Society Organisations has commended Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, the chief executive officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for his transparency, efficiency and developmental strides in the growth of the Nigeria’s oil sector.

The coalition include; Rising-Up for a United Nigeria; National Coordinator, Guardians of Democracy and Development Initiative; Rural Empowerment and Development Initiative; Executive Director, Independent Public Service Accountability Watch; Nigeria Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative and Executive Director, Governance and Economic Development Monitoring Initiative

Speaking at a world press conference in Abuja on Monday, leader of the coalition and convener, Rising-Up for a United Nigeria, Amb. Solomon Adodo, praised the NUPRC boss for keying into President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by improving the oil regulatory activities and shoring up significant strategic production output since his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper