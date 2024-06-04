Djokovic Pulls Out Of French Open Over Knee Injury





World No 1 Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the French Open ahead of his quarter-final match due to a knee injury.

Top seed and defending champion Djokovic was scheduled to play Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The Norwegian seventh seed Ruud will now progress straight to the semi-finals.

Djokovic’s withdrawal ends his quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam trophy and will result in him losing the world No 1 ranking to Italian Jannik Sinner later this month.

Roland Garros organisers said, “Due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee (discovered during an MRI scan performed today), Novak Djokovic, who was supposed to play Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals tomorrow, has been forced to withdraw from the Roland-Garros tournament.”

It is unclear how long the injury will keep Djokovic sidelined and whether the Serb will be fit for Wimbledon, which starts on July 1.

Skysports reports that Djokovic had been dealing with a knee injury for weeks and needed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper