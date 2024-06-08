W/Cup 2026: Nigeria’s Chances Hang In The Balance As S’Africa Hold S’Eagles To 1-1 Draw





Nigeria’s Super Eagles had to battle back from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers matchday three at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Friday night.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) runner-up failed to live up to expectations of most Nigerians fans as they struggled to control the more determined and mobile South Africa’s players.

The visitors took the lead in the 29th minute of the first half through Themba Zwane who dazzled past the Nigerian defence to send the ball beyond the reach of helpless Stanley Nwabali, before Dele Bashiru came to the rescue in the 46th minute with an equalizer and got Nigeria back into the game. It was a superb and solo effort from the Turkey-based player.

After drawing their first two games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe respectively, the Eagles needed to beat South Africa to get their campaign back on track but failed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper