Telecom Sector’s Survival Depends On Gov’t Support — Experts 





Nigeria’s economic experts and stakeholders in the telecom industry have warned that the sector’s decline could have far-reaching consequences for the country’s economic growth and development, if government do not intervene.

Stakeholders gave the warning at a breakfast session hosted by the Lagos Business School at Pan-Atlantic University as leading voices in the private sector gathered to discuss the theme, “Telecom Sector: The Fulcrum for Economic Dynamism in Nigeria”.

Keynote speaker and CEO of Financial Derivatives, Bismarck Rewane, emphasised the telecom sector’s critical role in driving economic growth, innovation, and productivity across various industries.

Rewane, in his presentation titled, “Nigerian Economy on the Brink, Adapt or Collapse?”, highlighted the sector’s challenges, including rising inflation, high operating costs, limited access to foreign exchange, regulatory burdens, multiple taxations, and state and local government extortions.

He stressed that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper