Customs Intercepts 150,950 Litres of Petrol





The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 150,950 litres of premium motor spirit, also known as petrol, with the market value of N105, 965,391 at various locations across the country.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi disclosed to newsmen during a press briefing in Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Monday.

Adeniyi noted that alarming increase in fuel smuggling inspired the NCS, in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser to initiate Operation Whirl Wind to curb the menace.

The operation, according to the Customs boss, was initiated to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the full benefits of fuel price deregulation in line with the vision of President Bola Tinubu to defend the currency and reduce the pressure that may be attributed to smuggling activities.

Speaking on the success in curbing the activities of smugglers, Adeniyi said, “In the past two weeks, we have received credible intelligence on the relative stability of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper