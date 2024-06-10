Gov Fintiri Reshuffles Cabinet In Adamawa





Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri on Monday reshuffled his cabinet in an exercise targeted at maximising the team’s strengths and improve services to the people of the state.

Announcing the cabinet rejig on Monday in Yola, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, said the changes which affected four ministries is with immediate effect.

Wonosikou disclosed that former Commissioner for Information, Neido Geoffrey Kufulto has now been reassigned as the Commissioner for Women Affairs, while the former Commissioner for Entrepreneurship, James Iliya takes over from Kufulto.

The Ministry of Entrepreneurship now has Mr Hamajumba Gatugel as commissioner while Mrs Wunfe Anthony has been moved as Commissioner of Transportation.

Governor Fintiri expressed confidence in his commissioners’ ability to deliver on their new responsibilities.

He said, “This reshuffle is designed to maximise our team’s strengths and improve services to the people of Adamawa…





Source: Leadership Newspaper