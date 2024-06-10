Tinubu Replaces Arase With Argungu As PSC Chair, Appoints Sheidu As NPTF Boss





President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd) as the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Hashimu replaces former IGP Solomon Arase.

The President has also approved the appointment of Onyemuche Nnamani as Secretary of the Commission and DIG Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd) as member of the Commission.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

He noted that other members of the Police Service Commission will be appointed in due course.

Furthermore, the President has approved the appointment of Mohammed Sheidu as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) with immediate effect.

“The President expects absolute demonstration of integrity, diligence, and patriotic zeal in the discharge of these important functions for the overall wellbeing of the Nigeria Police and the nation,” Ngelale stated.





Source: Leadership Newspaper