BREAKING: 5 Die, 60 Hospitalised In Lagos Cholera Outbreak





Five persons have reportedly died and 60 others hospitalized from the outbreak of severe gastroenteritis in communities around Eti Osa, Lagos Island, Ikorodu and Kosofe local government areas of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this while reacting to the state surveillance reports, said the state government has issued a call for heightened vigilance and the adoption of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of a potential cholera outbreak in the state.

Abayomi further revealed that sadly, five deaths have been recorded mainly from patients presenting late with extreme dehydration.

“We have activated a statewide heightened surveillance and response. The Ministry of Health Directorate of Environmental Health and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) have been alerted to investigate a possible water contamination source in the Lekki Victoria Island axis. We suspect a possible cholera outbreak; however,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper