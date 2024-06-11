Dozzy Oil Boss Shuts Down ‘The Delborough Lagos’ For Wife’s Birthday





On Saturday, June 8, 2024, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, wife of oil magnate Sir Daniel Chukwudozie, and founder of Dozzy Group, literally shut down ‘The Delborough Lagos’ for her 52nd birthday celebrations.

Recall that this was the same hotel that hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – the world’s most famous Royal couple, just a few weeks ago on their historic visit to Nigeria.

This birthday celebration was a black-tie affair graced by a galaxy of Nigeria’s most accomplished oil and business moguls including the likes of Dame Winifred Akpani of Northwest Petroleum, Hajiya Bola Shagaya of Practoil, Allen Onyema of AirPeace, Gabriel Ogbechie of Rainoil, Catherine Uju Ifejika of Brittania-U, Techno-oil, Swift Oil and many other business champions in attendance.

Held in the ultra-classy DANI Restaurant at The Delborough, everything about the event was fitting for a woman who has done so much for countless people. From the delectable 5-course meal to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper