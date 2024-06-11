Skitmaker Ijoba Lande Debunks Aunty Ramota’s BBL Surgery Drama





Popular Yoruba skitmaker, Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, aka Ijoba Lande, said female comedian, Ramota Adetu, popularly known as Aunty Ramota, did not undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift, BBL, surgery as widely reported.

Ijoba Lande said the viral video of Aunty Ramota undergoing a BBL was for “content,” adding that she is not in a coma.

A blogger, Tosin Silverdam, claimed on Instagram that Aunty Ramota had undergone BBL surgery to enhance her appearance on Saturday in a hospital in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Tosin said the procedure encountered complications, resulting in her current state of coma.

Reacting in a video on Monday, Lande said some of those close to Aunty Ramota confirmed to him that the BBL procedure was not real.

Posting on his TikTok handle, Lande said: “I’m disappointed in Dare and Ebute Council over what happened to Ramota; even you, Aboki, deny knowledge of what happened. I called you to beg if it was a prank or content but you said it was real. I called Dare and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper