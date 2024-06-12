2027 Presidency: Akpabio Disowns Joint Posters With el-Rufai





The office of the President of the Senate has said that posters suggesting a romance between Godswill Akpabio and former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, ahead of the 2027 general election, were mischievous and frivolous.

According to the Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media, Eseme Eyibo, Akpabio had been made aware of the circulation of posters in certain areas of Kaduna that falsely connect the President of the Senate with a purported political alliance with El-Rufai for the 2027 presidential election.

“We want to categorically state that Senator Godswill Akpabio has no intention of running for president in 2027, nor does he have any plans for a joint presidential ticket with Mallam Nasir El-Rufai or any other individual, regardless of their position,” Eseme said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said the posters were the handiwork of mischievous individuals and familiar fifth columnists who seek to tarnish the reputation of the President Bola…





Source: Leadership Newspaper