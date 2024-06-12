Democracy Day: DSS Warns Against Violent Protests





The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned the general public against violent protests on Democracy Day, June 12.

In a statement signed by the DSS spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the the Service warned that it will not tolerate any form of violence or breakdown of law and order.

Part of the statement read that, “The attention of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), has been drawn to plans by certain individuals and groups to stage physical protests in some parts of the country on 12th June, 2024.

“The protests are designed with sinister objectives to coincide with the Democracy Day Celebration. While citizens may have the rights of assembly and expression, such freedoms should not be used to undermine public safety and national security.

“The determination by some non-state actors to incite mass disaffection through demonstrations that may turn violent will not be tolerated. However, it is instructive to note that violent demonstrations are at variance with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper