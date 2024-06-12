Denmark Relaxes Work Regulations For Foreign Residents





The Danish Parliament has resolved to ease several rules regarding foreign workers, as announced by the Denmark official migration website, Newtodenmark.dk.

Starting from July 1, foreign workers will be able to apply for an extension of their stay according to the Fast-Track scheme’s short-term route without having to go to one of the departments of the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), Schengen.News reported.

According to the announcement on Newtodenmark.dk, “This means that the worker will be able to continue their work as soon as the application for an extension is submitted and the fee is paid.”

As further explained, applicants must submit their requests for an extension before the current residence and work permit expires, and it is still a condition that the work stay does not surpass 90 days in Denmark within the last 365 days.

Eligible applicants are required to submit their requests for extension of short-term residencies after the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper