Gov AbdulRazaq Throws Weight Behind LG Autonomy





Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday lent his support behind full autonomy for local government administration in the country.

Governor AbdulRazaq stated it while clarifying the position of the state in the ongoing legal proceedings on local government, saying the state does not violate any section of the law regarding its autonomy.

The governor made this clarification in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

“It is my personal belief that each local government should manage its resources and be responsible for its obligations, including wages that are first line charges. I also believe that the State Governor should not be held liable if any local government is unable to pay salaries since we do not touch a kobo of their money.

“We also do not have any joint project accounts with any local government in the state, as was the case with the previous administration in our state

“These are my personal beliefs. But my personal belief is not…





Source: Leadership Newspaper