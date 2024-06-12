Gunmen Kill 2 Police Officers, Civilian In Imo





Gunmen have killed two police officers on duty in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

An eyewitness said the fleeing armed men also shot a passer-by at the Ama-John junction on Okigwe Road.

He said the gunmen struck yesterday morning, taking the officers on duty unawares.

According to him, the incident created severe panic in the area, and motorists and passengers plying the busy Okigwe road had retreated for fear of the unknown.

“There was a severe panic this morning, some minutes after 6:am within Akabo (Ama-John) axis along Okigwe road as a group of bandits shot and killed two policemen on duty and a passerby. Four gunmen on the Sienna bus zoomed off to Okigwe after shooting the officers.

“As I speak, the road is scanty. Drivers and passengers taking the Okigwe Road have stopped far away to allow the situation to calm down,” he stated.

When contacted, the Imo State police command’s spokesman, Henry Okoye, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.





Source: Leadership Newspaper