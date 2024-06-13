Clean Up Emefiele’s Mess Now, Northern Group Urges CBN Gov Cardoso





The Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA) has urged the new leadership of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to thoroughly clean up its structure and remove any remaining manifestation of Godwin Emefiele-led era.

The group accused the former leadership of the apex bank of mismanaging funds and compromising the bank’s integrity.

In a statement signed by Mallam Ibrahim Dan-Musa, the group’s spokesperson, NEYGA alleged that the immediate-past Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele’s actions were detrimental to the country’s economy and demanded that the current management take action to hold him and his co-travellers accountable.

The group emphasised that leaving any remnants of the previous leadership in place would frustrate the ongoing reforms at the CBN and hinder the country’s economic progress.

NEYGA urged Nigerians to support the current management under Olayemi Cardoso in their efforts to restore the CBN’s credibility and stability.

“We must embrace reform now or face the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper