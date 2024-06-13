Gov’t Tasked On Policy To Expand Business Scope, Attract Manufacturers





An appeal has been made to the Federal and State Governments to put in place necessary policy that will encourage investors to come into Nigeria, and traders who are willing to trade in the country as well.

This advice was given at the Food, Beverage West Africa Trade Exhibition that took place at the Landmark, Victoria Island, Lagos, organised by B to B Events.

According to the exhibition Manager,

Brad Smith, there were many manufacturers, who are interested in Nigerian market, and they wanted to introduce their products first to the Nigerian market and later set up factories and manufacture the products in Nigeria.

He explained that they would be encouraged to set up industries in the country if there were good policies that will encourage them to come in.

Smith said the exhibition they had so far has increased the number of traders trading in Nigeria and as well attracted manufacturing industries, because they see in Nigeria the potential for good business.

He explained that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper