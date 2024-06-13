Police Bust Fraudulent SIM Card Registration Syndicate, Others In FCT





Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arrested six members of a syndicate which specialised in the sales of already registered Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards to criminals who operate with other people’s identities to avoid being traced or tracked through their own details at the price rate of N3,000 to N5,000.

FCT Police Commissioner, CP Ben Igweh, while parading the suspects on Thursday, said on May 29, at about 3:00pm, a team of detectives from the State Intelligence Department (SID) led by ACP Mohammed Baba, acting on credible intelligence, lured and arrested six suspects namely: Ndubuisi Okeh,

John Jock, Nafiu Tijani (a dispatcher),

Nasiru Sulaiman, John Njoku and Suleiman Musa, for the crime.

The Police Commissioner said: “it may interest you to know that four different numbers could be registered under a single NIN, hence, these criminals employ street SIM card vendors to get the details of unsuspecting residents who buy SIM cards and register at…





Source: Leadership Newspaper