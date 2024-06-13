Report Uncovers Deadly ‘Nitazenes’ Among Drug Users In Africa





An alarming presence of highly potent synthetic opioids, known as nitazenes, have been found in drug users in Africa, a report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC) has disclosed.

The development marks the first time the dangerous substances have been detected among drug users on the continent.

Nitazenes, which are up to 100 times more potent than heroin and 10 times more potent than fentanyl, pose a significant risk of overdose and death due to the small amounts needed to achieve an effect.

Previously, these synthetic opioids have been associated with overdose deaths in Western countries and Asia.

The report, released on Wednesday, focused on Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau, based on chemical testing of ‘kush,’ a cannabis derivative mixed with synthetic drugs like fentanyl and tramadol, and chemicals such as formaldehyde.

Eighty-three per cent of the samples tested in Sierra Leone contained nitazenes, while the figure was 55% in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper