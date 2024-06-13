Senegal Begins Oil Production As President Faye Promises Economic Growth, Reforms





Senegal has officially commenced oil production, with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye assuring that the profits will be “well managed” to benefit the nation.

The historic milestone was marked by the extraction of oil from the Sangomar deep-water project, which Australian energy giant Woodside described as a “key milestone” for both the company and Senegal.

The Sangomar project aims to produce 100,000 barrels of oil per day, potentially generating billions of dollars for Senegal and significantly boosting its economy. Thierno Ly, the general manager of the national oil company Petrosen, highlighted the significance of this development, stating that Senegal has entered a “new era” of economic and social growth.

Petrosen holds an 18% stake in the project, while Woodside owns the remaining shares.

President Faye, who took office in April, has emphasised the importance of renegotiating the oil and gas contracts as part of his election campaign reforms. Addressing students on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper