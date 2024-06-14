Attack On Soldiers: Obaseki Vows To flush Out Okaigheles, Other Criminal Gangs From Edo





Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has promised that the state government will collaborate with security agencies to flush out criminal gangs from the State.

The governor stated this on Friday when he received the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Obinna Onubogu, who was on a courtesy visit to the Government House in Benin City.

According to Obaseki, the state government will not accept a repeat of similar incident that happened in the Okomu area where Okaigheles and militant groups shot at soldiers.

Governor Obaseki added that the government is collaborating with all security agencies to go after all those that were involved in the incident.

“I have been privileged this morning to receive, in our office, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2, Division, Nigeria Army, Major General Obinna Onubogu. He is on an inspection of his area of command.

“The military has been of great support to our security efforts in Edo State. The Brigade…





Source: Leadership Newspaper