Eid-El-Kabir: NSCDC Deploys 3,168 Personnel In Kano





No fewer than 3,168 personnel have been deployed by the Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to ensure adherence to law and order during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations across the state.

Spokesperson of the Command, Ibrahim Abdullahi made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Friday in Kano.

He stated that the officers would work in synergy with men of the Nigerian Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano State Road Traffic Agency among others in maintaining law and order, as well as ensuring free flow of traffic before, during and after the festive period.

Abdullahi further quoted the Command’s Commandant Mohammed Falala to have tasked all officers and men to belt up and ensure protection of all critical national assets and infrastructure as enshrined in the Act establishing the Corps.

“To this end, the State Commandant has approved the deployment of Three thousand One hundred…





Source: Leadership Newspaper