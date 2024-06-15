10th HoR At 1: We’ll Continue To Provide Legislative Intervention As Opposition — Chinda





As the 10th the House of Representatives marks its first year on June 13, Opposition Leader in the House, Rep Kingsley Chinda, has said that so far, so good, the House would continue to strive through legislative intervention to accomplish purpose of government that encompasses all Nigerians.

The Rivers State-born lawmaker, who represents Obio/Akpor federal constituency in the House, made the assertion in commemoration of the House of Representatives’ one year anniversary in the 10th National Assembly.

“All we have been doing in the last year is to ensure that we provoke or influence legislations that could catapult Nigerians from abject poverty and improve security of lives and properties of Nigerians. We ensure that where government falters, we quickly checkmate it.

“A very vivid example is the area of security which is everybody’s business and we told government that in three months, which will expire on July 16th, that if there is no improvement in the area of security, that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper