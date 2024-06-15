Customs Intercepts N4.1bn Hard Drugs From Canada, India At Lagos Seaport





The Tin Can Island command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Friday, announced the interception of 2,144 packets of Cannabis indica imported into the country from Canada worth N3.2billion

The command also intercepted Codeine syrup, tramadol and other contraband from India, worth N964.3m.

To this end, the total value of all the seized drugs was worth a whooping N4.16billion.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, the comptroller-general of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, said the seizures of the drugs were an evidence that the Service remained vigilant to its responsibility of intercepting and disrupting the activities of those who seek to harm the nation through harmful importation.

“The Service is here to provide an update on yet another seizure of two containers of unwholesome importations comprising of 01x40ft container of regulated unregistered pharmaceutical products and another 01x40ft container of illicit psychotropic substances seized by Tincan Command of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper