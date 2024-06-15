Eid-el-Kabir: Renew Real Hope, Not Hardship, Ex-Lawmaker Tells Tinubu





A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo, has tasked the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to come up with workable economic policies that would ameliorate the sufferings and hardships the majority of Nigerians were experiencing.

He described the current living standards and situations in the country as ‘grim’, raising concerns that all indicators point to ‘ urther pains for the citizenry’

In a special Eid-ul-Adha (Sallah) message to Muslims faithful across the country, which was made available to LEADERSHIP on Saturday, Dagogo wondered why the people will continue to languish and wallow in so much misery in the midst of the country’s abundant natural resources.

The former lawmaker said: “Today, yesterday and especially in the past one year, the peoples’ purchasing powers have reduced drastically. Never has this country witnessed this level of hyper-inflation in its history, not even during our civil war. It is a grim reality.

“The value…





Source: Leadership Newspaper