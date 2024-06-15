Survey: How Nigerians Rate Biden, Trump Ahead US Presidential Poll





Ahead of the US presidential election slated for November, there is no statistical difference between the ratings of incumbent President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump, in Nigeria, Ghana and six other countries.

This is according to a survey in 34 countries by Pew Research Center, a non-partisan fact tank that informs the public about issues.

It was conducted before recent Trump’s conviction in a state criminal trial in New York.

The centre made its findings known in a statement on Saturday.

The survey revealed that internationally, Biden is viewed more positively than his main rival, including in Kenya and South Africa.

However, people in Hungary and Tunisia give Trump more positive reviews than Biden, although neither leader gets especially high marks there.

The statement read in part: “Majorities in 10 countries have confidence in Biden, with the largest shares in the Philippines (77%), Kenya (75%) and Poland (70%).

"In Nigeria, 66% of adults have confidence in Biden….





