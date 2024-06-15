Tinubu Names Ex-Lagos Commissioner Gbeleyi As New BPE DG





President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the new Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday, Gbeleyi is a renowned financial expert and award-winning chartered accountant. He is a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

Ngelale further stated that Gbeleyi is also an alumnus of executive programmes of the prestigious London Business School, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and Lagos Business School.

He said the new BPE boss has over 30 years of post-qualification experience in diverse sectors, including manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), investment & commercial banking, project finance, telecommunications, infrastructure, and public administration.

“He was the Board Chairman of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and Commissioner of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper