CAS Commissions New Runway Lights, ISR Workshop





The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has commissioned new runway lights and airfield facilities at the Kaduna Military Airfield.

A statement by the director of public relations and information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, said the upgrade revolutionises pilots’ training practices, enhances safety protocols and bolsters operational efficiency, thus signalling a new era in aviation standards in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The CAS also commissioned the new Base Defence Coordination Centre as well as the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) workshop among other notable projects, signifying relentless dedication, unwavering commitment and efforts by the NAF to meet the defence and security needs of Nigeria. Air Marshal Abubakar, the commissioning of the projects, expressed profound pride and joy at witnessing the airfield’s transformation, despite previous attempts to modernise it.





Source: Leadership Newspaper