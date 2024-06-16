Father On The Run After Killing 6-yr-old Daughter ln Delta





The Delta State Police Command has ordered a manhunt for a fleeing suspect who gruesomely murdered his six-year-old.

The suspect, one Mr. Sankey Ovemureye, allegedly murdered Abigail Stanley at Uviama New Layout, Agbarho, Ughelli North LGA of Delta State.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) on receipt of the complaint from the brother of the fleeing suspect, detailed operatives who went to the scene and recovered the corpse of the little child whose head was smashed several times on the wall.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Edafe Bright, said the sad and painful incident occurred at the weekend while the corpse had been recovered and deposited at the mortuary.

“The father who is the principal suspect is currently at large.

“The Commissioner of Police (CP), Olufemi Abaniwonda saddened by the barbaric act, assured members of the public that the suspect would be arrested and justice will be served.

“He urged anyone with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper