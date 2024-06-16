Father’s Day: Deputy Speaker Kalu Celebrates Nigerian Men





The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has felicitated all Nigerian men on the occasion of the 2024 World Father’s Day.

Father’s Day is a celebration held annually on June 16, honouring fathers and celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in the society.

The Deputy Speaker, in a congratulatory message by his Special Assistant, Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, said the day is a special occasion and an opportunity to recognise the fatherly roles of men generally who have exhibited love, diligence and unwavering support in nurturing their sons and daughters.

He noted that fathers play a critical role in leaving a mark through their actions and inaction, hence they deserve praise for their indispensable role in shaping families and society.

The Deputy Speaker extolled especially the security operatives, policemen, soldiers, officers and men who left their wives, children and loved ones, and are deployed to various…





Source: Leadership Newspaper