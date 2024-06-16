It’s Father’s Day





In many Christian denominations worldwide, today is celebrated as Father’s Day. Fatherhood is considered a profound phenomenon that calls for a great measure of accountability on those who knowingly assume the task or have it foisted upon them. In all cases, it is a function, a vocation, not simply a title or a name. A father is the progenitor, the source of identity, and the one who enables the children to have a definite sense of self. He is the primary provider, the sustainer, the protector, the guardian, the teacher, and the role model of those who call him father.

He is the emotional anchor and the wellspring of stability for the children, the wife, and others who live with them. The father inspires the children, nurturing their dreams and aspirations and encouraging them to reach for the stars and pursue their passions. He instils confidence and builds self-esteem, paving the way for his children’s success.

In all cultures, fatherhood is characterised by love, tenderness,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper