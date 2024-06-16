Police Confirm 1 Death In Abuja Hotel Robbery





The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that one person was killed in an armed robbery attack that occurred at Volcano Peak Court Hotel in 4th Avenue part of Gwarimpa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The attack, which happened on June 15, 2024 claimed the life of one Bashir Dauda, who was shot by the robbers.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh said, “On June 15, 2024, at about 05:07am, a distress call was received by the FCT Police Command that a robbery incident had taken place at Volcano Peak Court Hotel 4th Avenue around 03:35am.

“Operatives from Gwarimpa Police Division immediately deployed to the scene, secured the premises and discovered that one Bashir Dauda had been shot by the attackers.

“The victim was quickly rushed to Federal Medical Center Jabi where doctors on duty confirmed him dead. The corpse was released on the request of the family to be buried according to Islamic rites.”

The police further said investigation is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper