Presidency Slams Foreign Media’s ‘Jaundiced’ Portrayal Of Economic Woes





The Presidency has hit back at what it called the “predetermined, reductionist, derogatory, and denigrating” way foreign media outlets have reported on the country’s current economic situation under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In a strongly-worded rejoinder, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, slammed a recent feature story by The New York Times titled ‘Nigeria Confronts Its Worst Economic Crisis in a Generation’ as a “jaundiced” account that reflects a typical negative bias against African nations.

Onanuga accused the NYT report of painting an overly gloomy picture based on interviews depicting the dire experiences of some Nigerians amid last year’s inflationary spiral, while failing to mention the positive aspects and ameliorative policies being implemented by the government.

“The report is at best jaundiced, all gloom and doom, as it never mentioned the positive aspects in the same economy as well as the ameliorative…





Source: Leadership Newspaper